As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s. Clouds decreasing during the afternoon with record tying highs in the low 80s.

Even warmer for Thursday with record breaking highs in the mid 80s. A cold front begins to enter the picture on Friday and will give us a few afternoon showers with a storm, highs in the low 80s. The front stalls out and it’s going to be cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs in the low 60s.