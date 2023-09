As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is fair with temps in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see lots of sunshine today and it will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices around 100. A cold front moves in late Thursday afternoon and will provide a few showers and storms with highs in the low 90s and heat indices will drop.

The weekend looks cooler with a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s with a isolated shower or two each afternoon.