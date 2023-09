As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. A stalled frontal boundary will produce a few showers and storms during the day with muggy highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, isolated showers, and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. It will be less humid and cool with highs in the low 80s. A few showers wrap up the weekend on Sunday.