As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is clear with temps in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Hazy sunshine today thanks to those wildfires in Canada. Highs will be warm, in the mid 80s. Few clouds tonight with morning lows in the mid 50s.

Becoming partly cloudy for Thursday ahead of a cold front with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny with a few light showers for Friday as the front moves through with highs in the low 80s.

Big cooldown for the weekend as highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lows 70s for Sunday.