As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is cloudy with light to moderate showers, temps are in the 50s and 60s. A cold front is pushing towards the coast this morning and we’ll see gradual clearing during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Sky will be clear tonight and with strong radiational cooling, temps will dip into the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be really nice with lots of sunshine and cool highs in the low 60s.