As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wedge will be in place today as highs stay below average, clouds hang around, and we’ll also see a few showers. Wedge breaks up Friday and sunshine works in later that afternoon. Highs on Friday return to the low 80s and we’ll have lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the low 80s.