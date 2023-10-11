As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with warmer temps in the mid to upper 50s. An area of low pressure in the Gulf will provide enough moisture to produce rain over the next 3-4 days. Sky will be mostly cloudy with rain off and on beginning this afternoon and will end early Saturday morning. Rain totals will range from 1″-4″ in some locations. Highs will be cooler than average as well. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and then cooling to the low 70s and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.