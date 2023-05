As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s. We’ll see a better chance for rain and storms today. Some storms could be strong with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Highs today will reach the mid 80s. Cooler temps for Thursday as a little wedge sets up with showers. Highs will drop to the low 70s around the CSRA. Friday is dry and partly cloudy with warmer highs in the low 80s.