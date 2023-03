As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lots of sunshine today as we kick of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Highs will be cooler than average, in the upper 60s. Mostly clear tonight with morning lows in the low 40s.

Sunny and warmer for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and highs return to the low 80s for Friday.