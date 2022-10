As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy, temps in the upper 50s to low 60s, and a few showers this morning. Ahead of an advancing cold front we’ll see mainly afternoon showers and storms with highs around 80. Sky is cloudy tonight with a few showers. Morning lows in the low 60s. The cold front finally moves through during the day on Thursday. We’ll start Thursday with a few showers with late day clearing.