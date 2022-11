As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of Nicole today with highs in the upper 60s. Rain moves in Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been posted for Friday as the brunt of Nicole moves through the CSRA. Potential for heavy rain, rain totals from 1″-3″ possible, wind gusts around 40 mph, and an isolated tornado threat. Clearing will take place Friday night.