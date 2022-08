As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s along and north of I-20 and low to mid 70s south. A cold front has moved through the 2 state and it’s a weak one. It does bring in drier air but staying a little humid. Highs today slightly above average in the low 90s. Rain chances are back for the upcoming Labor Day weekend and highs will be in the upper 80s.