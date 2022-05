As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s and 70s. We’ll see a partly sunny sky with a few late day showers, highs in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with morning lows in the mid 60s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday afternoon for the potential for strong to severe storms with highs in the mid 80s.