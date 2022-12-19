7PM Monday- We had a nice day of sunshine today, but now cloud cover is moving in. There is a warm front along the Gulf Coast bringing widespread rain and storms from Texas to Alabama. We will start to see some rain tonight that will continue on and off Tuesday. There won’t be much rainfall accumulation at all since we have a lot of dry air in place. Showers will be light, and a lot of rain won’t reach the ground.

The warm front will stay to our south, with another wedge of cold air forming over the CSRA. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s all day Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be overcast skies along with the light rain showers.

Gloomy conditions continue through early Friday morning. A cold front will come through late Thursday into early Friday bringing a few more showers. Winter precipitation is not expected, however very cold arctic air is coming in behind the front. It will be blustery overnight Friday into Christmas Eve and same story for Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be in the teens, and with the 25-35 mph wind gusts, the wind chill will be in the single digits. High temperatures will also be well below average in the 30s. Vipir 6 Alert Days are posted for Friday night through Sunday morning due to the harsh wind chill. Stay with us for updates throughout the week,