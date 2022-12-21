As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Winter arrives just after 4:45pm this afternoon as the wedge remains in place today, so we’ll keep the sky cloudy with light showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Moving ahead to Friday. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday afternoon through early Christmas Day. Arctic air moves in behind a cold front and winds will be gusting from 30-45 mph. That will drive wind chills into the teens and single digits Friday through Christmas morning.