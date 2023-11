Saturday Morning Update: It’s a big day in college football as rivals go head to head on the field to fight for bragging rights for their fans. No matter what team you pull for, I think we can all cheer for this forecast! Today will be a little on the cooler side with high temperatures right at 60 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. 7:30pm serves as kick off time for the big rivalry games in both the palmetto and peach states and temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Go team!