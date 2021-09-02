We have an awesome Labor Day forecast! – Check this out!

It doesn’t get any better this Labor Day weekend as we’ll be feeling very dry air and low humidity all weekend. Look for sunny days and clear nights. We’ll still be around 90 degrees to the lower 90s during the day, however at night with dry air overhead, we’ll see lows in the 60s with some upper 50s! Not looking for any rain until early next week. Some models want to bring a few showers on Labor Day…for now I’m going to keep us dry!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 63
Friday: Sunny and nice! Less humid. High: 90
Friday night: Clear and cooler. Low 60 (Upper 50s in some of our cooler locations)
Saturday: Sunny. High 90
Sunday: Sunny. High 93
Labor Day Monday: Sun & Clouds. Hot, but continued less humid. High: 94