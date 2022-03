As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly sunny with very warm temps this morning, in the low 60s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today and should break the old record high of 84 set back in 1880 with a high of 87! Sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers.

Plan for rain Tuesday through Friday night and we need it as much of the CSRA is already in it’s first stage of drought.