As of 7am Monday: Sky is clear with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Later today we’ll see lots of sunshine for the first full day of spring with highs above average in the mid 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday we’ll see clouds increasing becoming partly sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking a cold front that could bring the possibility of severe storms on Wednesday. Right now the storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a slight risk for severe storms.