As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low 60s to low 70s. We’ll see more clouds than sun today with an isolated shower or two. Highs stay below average in the low 80s. That low that develops will bring us windy conditions on Friday. We could see winds gust as high as 20 mph.

The weekend looks great as Fall arrives! Mostly sunny and cool for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.