A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.