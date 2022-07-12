Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of
Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. This system
is expected to meander near the northern Gulf coast through the end
of the week, and gradual development is possible if it remains
offshore. Regardless of development, heavy rains will pose a risk
of flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast from
Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For
more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service office and
the Weather Prediction Center.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.