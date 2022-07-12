Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of

Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. This system

is expected to meander near the northern Gulf coast through the end

of the week, and gradual development is possible if it remains

offshore. Regardless of development, heavy rains will pose a risk

of flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast from

Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For

more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service office and

the Weather Prediction Center.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.