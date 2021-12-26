Warmth, the Christmas Gift That Keeps On Giving…

As of 6:30PM Sunday: Its was a very warm day in the CSRA, which started off in the low 60s upper 50s. It was a very sunny day today, with only a few clouds here and there. That should be the story for tonight, but with the addition of fog late tonight, early tomorrow. The High temperatures were around 78 today, which was only 2 degrees cooler than our record high set in 2015.

This heat is going to continue for the rest of the week, but we will see some changes New Years Day, when a large cold front cools us off and clears us up. Until then we will be cloudy, and the rain will return. The showers should clear up the last bit of abnormally dry conditions we have left.