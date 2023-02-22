5 PM: We are seeing wall-to-wall sunshine across the CSRA this afternoon after a cloudy start to the day. The sunshine and southwesterly winds have pumped in above-average temperatures in the 80s. We will see clouds roll back in overnight, leading to a few spotty showers Thursday. The temperature will once again be in the 80s, approaching record high territory. A front will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Severe weather is not expected. A wedge setup occurs Saturday with a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s. However, the cooler temperatures won’t stick around for long as we see a return to the 70s and 80s going into next week. Next week looks mostly dry, with the expectation of a few showers on Friday.