Warming Up, Then Cooling Down…Big Temperature Changes.

As of 7AM Wednesday- Good morning! It’s a cool and mostly clear start to the day, with some areas seeing fog. Be very careful on the roads, especially when crossing over the river where the fog is worst. Fog will continue until around 9AM, and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. There will be just a few passing clouds. We will warm up to the low to mid 80s today.

Temperatures will continue to rise until early this weekend. We will near the 90 degree mark, which makes these highs close to record breaking for this time of year. The average high is only 80 degrees. The warmth won’t last for long though…A cold front will pass us on Saturday which will not only bring some rain, but also a 10 degree temperature drop. We will be in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, and that will last through next week. There will be minimal rain chances over the next 10 days.