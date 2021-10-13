Warming Up, Then Cooling Down…Big Temperature Changes.

As of 5PM Wednesday- A Fantastic evening! With partly cloudy skies, at least for now, but things will clear up as we head overnight. The high temperature today was around 84, and the lows tonight expected to be in the low 60s, upper 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise until early this weekend. We will get into the upper 80s, which makes these highs close to record breaking for this time of year. The average high is only 80 degrees. The warmth won’t last for long though…A cold front will pass us on Saturday which will not only bring some rain, but also a 10 degree temperature drop. We will be in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, and that will last through next week. There will be minimal rain chances over the next 10 days.