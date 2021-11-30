Warming Up into December, Very Dry Conditions.

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a beautiful sunny day, but we do have some smoke in the sky. The conditions are in place today for potentially dangerous fires, so be careful if burning outdoors. Relative humidity is extremely low, under 20% in some areas. We also have gusty winds coming in from the west, blowing in some smoke. A mild drought continues for the majority of the CSRA. It is very dry outside, and we could really use some rain.

What we do have this week is warming temperatures. To start the month of December, we will be in the 70s, and lows will be above freezing. By Friday, temperatures will near 80 degrees! There is no rain in the forecast until next week, but even those chances are low at just 20%.