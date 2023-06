11PM Thursday- Hello June! It was a pretty nice day with highs in the low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, and only brief spotty showers. This trend of little to no rain continues over the weekend and next week. High temperatures will rise into the mid 80s tomorrow and upper 80s Saturday. It will briefly cooldown on Sunday and Monday morning from a weak front, but then warm right back up next week. We will be near the 90 degree mark for several days with a good amount of sunshine!