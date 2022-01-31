Warming Up Each Day- Nice Tuesday

As of 4PM Monday- Today we had some high altitude clouds in the sky, with sunshine peaking through at times. We started out cold but warmed up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be pretty similar, just a degree or two warmer. Temperatures will continue to rise and actually reach the 70s on Thursday! Also, more clouds will build into the area on Wednesday and Thursday with an isolated shower possible. A cold front will enter the CSRA Friday morning, bringing our highest chance of rain for the week. Severe storms are not likely, however heavy rain will be possible. The showers will continue through Friday evening but Saturday looks to be a sunny day, just much cooler. We will be tracking our rain maker for Sunday.