Sunday evening update:

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry, with temperatures falling to around freezing in the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow, MLK Jr. Day, will be the warmest day of the week! It will be sunny at first, with clouds increasing throughout the day but no rain. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Expect a few light showers on Tuesday along a cold front passage. Behind this front will come some very cold air moving in for the middle of the week.

Be prepared for the coldest air of the season. Lows will be in the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday with a wind chill in the teens! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday, but will quickly warm back up into the 50s for the following couple of days. Another system could bring a few more rain showers on Friday. We will be just warm enough to avoid any winter precipitation. After this front, another blast of arctic air will move in over the weekend. Lows will once again be in the low 20s and highs could struggle to even make it to 40 degrees! It will be nice and sunny though.

Next week will also start out cold, but looks like we’ll have a rapid warmup with rain and potential storms during the middle of the week.