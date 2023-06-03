Clouds will be few and far between tonight, with lows in the mid-60s expected. A cold front pushes through the CSRA Sunday morning, but expect dry conditions. Temperatures will be cooler in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. A disturbance could trigger isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s. The big story will be the very warm temperatures, with highs near 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. A frontal boundary could kick up some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures cool off slightly to the mid- to upper 80s late in the week and into the weekend, with continued chances of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time.