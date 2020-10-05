Warmer temperatures coming and watching TS Delta-What to expect

Winds turn to the West and Southwest over the next few days, we’ll see a few more clouds and warmer temperatures as the 80s will be here much of the week. We are also keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Delta. We could see effects of Delta here by the weekend. This will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay here for the very latest.
Here is your forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low 54
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warmer. Low 60
Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High 85