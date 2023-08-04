Friday night update: It’s a quiet end to the week across the CSRA. Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning, with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s. More sunshine will allow temperatures to reach the lower 90s. Spotty showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening. More patchy fog is possible Sunday morning. An increase in moisture on Sunday with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be similar in the lower 90s. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the low to mid 90s next week with afternoon showers and storms.