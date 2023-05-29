7AM Monday- The weather is improving today! We will have more sunshine with warmer temperatures, but still comfortable.

This morning we have some fog in the metro and the midlands with clouds in our southern counties. There will be a good amount of sunshine by the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s today, which will make it over 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. There is no rain in the forecast today!

Expect isolated showers for Tuesday with a similar situation each day for the rest of the week. There will be a few brief storms around each day as well with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay very consistent in the low to mid 80s. Even next week, there will not be a significant warmup, with temperatures likely staying at or below average.