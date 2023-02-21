11PM Tuesday- Tonight is mild with well above average temperatures expected for our Wednesday morning. Wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon, up to 30 mph. Highs will reach the low 80s in much of the CSRA, with mid 80s expected Thursday. There will be more clouds than sun over the next few days, with isolated showers Thursday through Saturday.

It looks like there will be a wedge setup on Saturday, with a brief but significant drop in temperatures. Highs will likely only be in the low to mid 60s to kick off the weekend. We will heat right back up Sunday, with low to mid 70s the majority of next week. There will be more isolated shower chances with partly cloudy skies.