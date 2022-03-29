As of 7PM Tuesday- It was a dry and seasonable day with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds were still breezy, but not as bad as the past few days with slightly higher humidity as well. Tomorrow, winds will pick up once again to 20-30 mph gusts. Temperatures will also go way up into the 80s across the entire CSRA.

There is a Vipir 6 Alert Day issued for Thursday. A strong cold front will bring rain and storms from around 8AM-2PM. The biggest concerns are gusty winds and heavy rain. By the evening, skies will begin to clear and the sun will be back Friday.

Temperatures will drop back into the 70s Friday and remain that way through Masters Week as well. A few showers are possible Saturday and then our next chance of rain won’t be until next Wednesday.