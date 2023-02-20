11PM Monday- It was a warm Monday with highs reaching the mid 70s! Temperatures will stay mild overnight, only dropping to the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday morning. It will be a mostly cloudy day with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than they were today.

80s will be here Wednesday through Friday, which will be potential record breaking warmth. Lows will also be well above average in the 50s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy all week, with just isolated showers possible pretty much each day. Winds will stay breezy from the Southwest.

Next week will be similar, with no big cool downs in the near future!