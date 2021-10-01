Warm weekend for October…changes come next week. – Check out your forecast.

We’ll continue warm over this first weekend of October. A cold front and periods of showers will move into the CSRA starting on Monday. We’ll see cooler temperatures as we move into next week. This is good news as we could use the rain! This will be a forecast we’ll keep an eye on.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63
Saturday: Sun & Clouds, warm. High: 88
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, Low: 63
Sunday: Sun & Clouds, warm. High: 87
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers by afternoon. High: 85 Rain chance: 40%