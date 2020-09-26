Warm weekend ahead of big changes next week. – Check out the forecast.

Rain and storms are moving out and after some morning clouds Saturday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures for the weekend. A strong storm system is looking to develop early next week. This will bring us a chance of storms Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cold front moves through and brings in cooler/drier weather by late next week.

Here is your forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog late. Low 68

Saturday: Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Warm. High 88

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 67

Sunday: Increasing clouds, warm with showers developing late. High 87 Rain chance: 40%