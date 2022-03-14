As of 4PM Monday- We started out this week with a cold morning, but beautiful sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. The entire CSRA has been in the 60s, and tonight we will only drop into the 40s.

Tomorrow, we will see an increase in clouds as our next rain maker heads this way. Temperatures will be even warmer in the low 70s. A few showers are possible Tuesday night, but the majority of the rain will take place early Wednesday morning through evening. There is no severe threat at this time, but some storms could be strong and heavy. Rain totals will be between 1-2 inches.

Expect another round of showers Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees. The weekend will be sunny and warm!