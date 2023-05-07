As of 11PM Sunday- It was a nice and warm Sunday! There was no rain today but we did have a good bit of cloud cover. Temperatures reached the low 80s, and tonight it’ll be more mild with low 60s. We could have some isolated showers come through around midnight in the the midlands, but for the most part it will just be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow afternoon we will have a line of showers and storms come through in the afternoon. Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Things will heat up even more on Tuesday to the low 90s! There will still be a few storms due to a cold front passage. Once the front passes on Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop a bit. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be back into the mid 50s.

Skies will be nice and sunny into the weekend with temperatures warming back up each day. Mother’s Day could be another 90 degree day, and staying dry! There will be isolated shower chances next week with temperatures in the mid 80s.