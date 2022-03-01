As of 5PM Tuesday- It was an awesome first day of March and beginning of Meteorological Spring! We had sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop to around average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow, we will reach the 80s in some spots! 80s will be seen more regularly over the next couple of weeks, which is over 10 degrees above our average high for this time of the year. Clouds will move in on Friday, but we will remain dry until Tuesday. That’s when our next system will come in brining showers and storms until the end of the week.