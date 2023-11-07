Tuesday Evening Update: Above normal temperatures continue over the next few days. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Skies will be clear with no chance of rain. Expect sunshine again for Wednesday with highs reaching the low 80s.

Thursday will be another warm day, and more clouds will move in at night ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring scattered showers and cloud cover for Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Once we get to the weekend, that’s when there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. It’s possible we could have a “wedge setup” with high pressure to the north of us and low pressure developing off the coast. This means we would have more showers and clouds, but more significantly, much cooler temperatures. As of now, going with a 40% chance of rain Friday through Sunday. Keep in mind that we could end up being mostly dry, or it could be more of a washout. Highs will vary as well, but for now the thinking is upper 50s to low 60s over the weekend.