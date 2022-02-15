Warm Wednesday with Some Showers

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a really nice day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sun was out with just some cirrus clouds in the sky. Tonight, more clouds will move in and temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be more humid along with clouds, some light showers, and temperatures in the 70s. Same story for Thursday, but even warmer, nearing 80 degrees. Early Friday morning, a cold front will approach the CSRA bringing rain and thunderstorms overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk of severe weather and the northwestern portion of the CSRA under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. The front should lose a lot of energy before reaching us, so I don’t expect a big severe concern. The biggest threat would be gusty winds and heavy rain. As of now, this will not be an alert day.

The weekend will be cooler, with temperatures back to around average and no more rain. Next week, temperatures will rise significantly into the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will come back into the forecast to start the week as well.