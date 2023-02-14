10PM Tuesday- We had lovely weather for Valentine’s Day! It was mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s, after starting out in the low 30s. Tomorrow will be even warmer, and there will also be more clouds. The morning will be in the low to mid 40s.

We will stay rain free and warm through Thursday, nearing 80 degrees! Rain will come in late Thursday night and continue through Friday morning. There could be some storms, but as of now there is no severe weather threat. Rain totals will be under one inch so the chance of flooding is low as well. The temperatures are what’s more significant, as highs will be back into the 60s Friday and 50s Saturday! Lows will be back to around freezing.

Another warm up will happen next week with a few showers around.