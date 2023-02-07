7PM Tuesday- It was a warm day, reaching the low 70s! Tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s as well, but the difference is that there will be more cloud cover. Lows will stay well above freezing over the next couple of days with these Spring-like highs. Wednesday will be dry, but rain and storms will move in Thursday-Saturday. There is the potential of strong storms on Friday, but it is too early to pin point the risk. As of now, expect just a rain event with rumbles of thunder and lightning.

The weekend will be cooler, with highs back in the 50s and lows around freezing. Clouds will clear Saturday evening and Sunday will have a lot of sun. On Valentine’s Day, temperatures will warm back up with another increase in clouds.