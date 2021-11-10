Warm Wednesday, Showers for Veterans Day

As of 8AM Wednesday- We have high cirrus clouds in the sky with chilly temperatures. Most areas are still in the upper 40s, and there is some patchy fog around Augusta. Today will be nice and warm, reaching the upper 70s and even 80 degrees in some spots. Another cool night tonight in the 40s.

For Veterans Day tomorrow, there will be scattered showers in the afternoon and storms possible as well until the late evening. A few more showers could stick around through the early morning hours Friday, but once the cold front passes us, we will dry up and cool down. Friday looks mostly sunny and slightly cooler. By the weekend, we will see a significant cool down into the low 60s as highs.