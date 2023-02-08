3 p.m.: It’s another spring-like day with above-average temperatures into the 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies going into tonight with cool temperatures in the 50s. An approaching cold front will trigger showers Thursday afternoon. The temperatures will once again be above-average in the 70s. Thunderstorms enter the picture Thursday night and Friday. Showers continue into Saturday, tapering off by Sunday morning. Potential rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. Temperatures will be much colder on Sunday, as highs will only top out in the 40s. The temperatures will rebound back into the 60s next week, with unsettled weather returning in the second half of the week.