Warm Wednesday ahead of Zeta impacts by Thursday.

Patchy fog in areas tonight through early Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers as it will become breezy and warm with Highs in the 80s. Impacts from Zeta could be here by late Wednesday night through Thursday. We need to wait for this storm to make landfall in Louisiana and as it moves to the Northeast, we’ll have a better idea tomorrow night on the impacts here at home.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog late, partly cloudy, muggy. Low 64

Wednesday: Morning fog in places, isolated showers, warm and humid. High 84. Rain chance 20%

Wednesday night: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Warm. Low 70 Rain chance 30%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. High 84. Rain chance 50%