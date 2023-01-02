7PM Monday- Good Monday evening! 2023 is starting out well above average. Today, we reached the mid 70s in Augusta. The sun came out in the afternoon, but now we have more clouds moving in. Tuesday morning will have some patchy fog with low level clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a line of showers and storms moving into our northwestern counties around 6PM. Storms could contain severe level winds though the chance is low. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for a few counties.

The marginal risk covers the entire CSRA on Wednesday. Once again, severe level winds are possible and a weak isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Expect brief heavy rain, but most areas will only pick up around half an inch. The rain on Wednesday will be from around 11AM-4PM. In the evening, clouds will clear and colder air will move in. Temperatures will drop to the 60s on Thursday, followed by 50s to end the week. It will be mostly sunny through the weekend with dry conditions.